Piper Sandler Cuts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $72.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $66.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
