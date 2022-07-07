Piper Sandler Boosts TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $56.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $46.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $47.47.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.