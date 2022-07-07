PIN Price Tops $0.0484 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00134570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.69 or 0.00640501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00034298 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

