PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0.1% Higher

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.11 and last traded at $99.08. 3,574,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,587,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. American Trust acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 126,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 75,081 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

