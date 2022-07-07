Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $23.79

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.79, but opened at $25.16. Pharvaris shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHVS. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pharvaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in Pharvaris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Pharvaris by 1.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

