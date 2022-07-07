Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 280 ($3.39) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 330 ($4.00).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.21) to GBX 385 ($4.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.75) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.18) to GBX 470 ($5.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 465.71 ($5.64).

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 288.80 ($3.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.35). The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1,155.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 308.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 362.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.12), for a total value of £205,530 ($248,885.93). Also, insider Lyssa McGowan acquired 32,325 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($120,954.53).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

