PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $213,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

PEP opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.78 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.01. The company has a market cap of $236.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

