PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Shares Down 1.9%

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 393.80 ($4.77). Approximately 440,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 707,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401.60 ($4.86).

PAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 770 ($9.32) to GBX 700 ($8.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 760 ($9.20) to GBX 610 ($7.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 1,130.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 443.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 514.92.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.