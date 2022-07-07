Oxygen Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $256,797.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,242,665 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

