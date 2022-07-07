Ormeus Coin Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded 180.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 131.8% higher against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $49,102.94 and $91.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.24 or 0.10438615 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00137702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 684.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

