ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $44,992,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,702,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 196,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,423,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.