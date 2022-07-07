OAX Price Up 22.7% Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, OAX has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $52,995.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

