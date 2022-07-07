Nvest Financial LLC Invests $283,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. American National Bank raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,317. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.69. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

