Nvest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,176 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.5% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.46. 611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,345. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.35.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

