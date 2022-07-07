Norwood Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Shares of AVY opened at $165.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.47 and its 200 day moving average is $180.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.