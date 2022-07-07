Norwood Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 500 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $193.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.89 and its 200 day moving average is $203.38. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $157.19 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

