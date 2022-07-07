NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $13.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NWHUF opened at $9.50 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

