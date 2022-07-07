Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Stock Position Trimmed by Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,523 shares during the quarter. Northern Star Investment Corp. II comprises approximately 2.4% of Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 579.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 181,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 41,718 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSTB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 7,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,460. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

