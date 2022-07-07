NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 95.8% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $402,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 114.4% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.40. 117,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,236,072. The stock has a market cap of $167.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,515 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

