New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 23,218 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,218 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.8% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,052,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 8,150,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,834 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after buying an additional 2,184,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,460,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,377,000 after buying an additional 1,976,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 32,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,100,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

