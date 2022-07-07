New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $199.30 Million Stock Position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,211,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,423 shares during the period. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF comprises 10.5% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 94.89% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $199,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQSI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,743. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

