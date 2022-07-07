New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average of $92.93. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $106.97.

