New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 289 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $12.90 on Thursday, hitting $354.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.54. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $326.70 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

