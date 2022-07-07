New Potomac Partners LLC Invests $985,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,875,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,174,000 after buying an additional 1,311,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,862,000 after acquiring an additional 977,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,683,000 after acquiring an additional 726,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,674 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,868,000 after acquiring an additional 901,944 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

