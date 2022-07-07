New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after acquiring an additional 59,037 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

COP opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

