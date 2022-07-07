New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Shares Up 3.6%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.91. 184,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)
