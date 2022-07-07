New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Shares Up 3.6%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.91. 184,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

