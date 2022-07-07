New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 2.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 33,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,987,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The company has a market cap of $750.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after buying an additional 1,771,465 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 1,465,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,950,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,821,380 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

