Network International (LON:NETW) Trading 0.5% Higher

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189.40 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 186.90 ($2.26). 323,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 940,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.25).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($6.66) to GBX 505 ($6.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.45) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 446.67 ($5.41).

Get Network International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,112.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 212.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.61.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.