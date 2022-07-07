Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.36% and a negative net margin of 1,557.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

