National Bankshares Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.47.

Shares of TSE:AC traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,112. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.92.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.2999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz bought 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

