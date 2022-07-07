National Bankshares Cuts Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target to C$50.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.07.

Shares of TSE TCS opened at C$33.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.93. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$61.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$482.76 million and a PE ratio of 122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.15%.

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

