Narwhal Capital Management Sells 548 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,410. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

