Narwhal Capital Management Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.97. 24,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,540. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.72 and a 200 day moving average of $203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.