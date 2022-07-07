Narwhal Capital Management Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

LHX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.54. 6,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.19. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

