Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $5.54 on Thursday, reaching $498.85. 3,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.46, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.94 and a 200-day moving average of $526.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,324,386. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

