MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.93 and last traded at $69.00. Approximately 452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.23% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

