MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.34%.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 351,525 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

