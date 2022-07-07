Mint Club (MINT) Price Up 13.9% This Week

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $563,264.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00027368 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000225 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.