Milestone Resources Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 5.4% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned 0.13% of Zoetis worth $112,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.65. 13,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,779. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

