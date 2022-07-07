Meme Price Reaches $409.51 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00217573 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00399670 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.