Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDXF opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.79.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
