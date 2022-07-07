MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading Down 1.1%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.91 and last traded at C$8.04. 90,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 174,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MDA from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.71. The stock has a market cap of C$963.78 million and a P/E ratio of 78.70.

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$513.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$549.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MDA Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About MDA (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

