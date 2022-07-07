Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA) Trading Down 10.4%

Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (CVE:MYA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 152,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.32.
Maya Gold and Silver Company Profile (CVE:MYA)
See Also
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Maya Gold and Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maya Gold and Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.