Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Down 1.7%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.08 and last traded at C$33.53. Approximately 43,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 97,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.10.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.
About Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR)
Read More
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.