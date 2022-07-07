Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading 5.1% Higher

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83. 727,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 632,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Matinas BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

