Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,771 XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 49,957.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,884,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871,121 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in XL Fleet in the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 7,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,577. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

XL Fleet ( NYSE:XL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative net margin of 249.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised XL Fleet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

