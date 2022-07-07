Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,594 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Saga Communications worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 16.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.56. 4,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

