Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 276,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astrotech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,445. Astrotech Co. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

