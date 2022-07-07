Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $704,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,257 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.74. 10,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,121. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

