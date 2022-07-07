Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.79. 21,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $44.84.

